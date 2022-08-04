Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SAP by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SAP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SAP

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.