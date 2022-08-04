Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

JLL stock opened at $180.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

