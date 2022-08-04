Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in OLO by 61.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in OLO by 72.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,050 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 132.4% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926 over the last quarter.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

