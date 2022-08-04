Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $357.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

