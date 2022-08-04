Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.63.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.07. 289,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Featured Articles
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.