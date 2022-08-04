Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.63.

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.07. 289,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6389439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

