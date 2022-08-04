Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after acquiring an additional 140,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

