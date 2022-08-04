Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW remained flat at $36.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 197,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,872. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Corning has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

