Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.33-$2.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

