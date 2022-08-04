Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Down 0.9 %

CTVA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,553. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

