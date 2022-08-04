Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

