Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Update

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Covetrus Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covetrus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Covetrus by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

