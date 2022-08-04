Cowen Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $20.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $663.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 411,428 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,570,000.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

