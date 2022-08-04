Cowen Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $67.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXAS. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
