Cowen Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.81.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.99. 73,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,792. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

