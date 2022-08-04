Craig Hallum Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $13.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 7,128,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,449. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

