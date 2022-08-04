Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €30.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Renault Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €29.66 ($30.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.44. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($103.81).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

