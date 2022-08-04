Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $145.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.63.

CBOE opened at $117.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

