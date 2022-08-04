Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $74.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,419. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.