Credit Suisse Group Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $80.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.88.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded down $9.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.