Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $145.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

CBOE stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $118.33. 44,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,949. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

