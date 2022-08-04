Credit Suisse Group Lowers Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $9.50

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

ZETA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $48,067.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

