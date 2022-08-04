Credit Suisse Group Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $196.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 3.4 %

ALB traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.