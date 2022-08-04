Credit Suisse Group Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.12.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 31,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,053. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
