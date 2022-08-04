Credit Suisse Group Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.12.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 31,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,053. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

