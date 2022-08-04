Credit Suisse Group Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $375.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

PAYC stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,067. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.93.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,775,160.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

