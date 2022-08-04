Credit Suisse Group Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $126.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.69.

NYSE:TFII traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,829,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

