Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Criteo Trading Up 0.4 %
CRTO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Criteo by 6,496.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 32.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.