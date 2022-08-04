Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Criteo Trading Up 0.4 %

CRTO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Criteo by 6,496.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 32.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Criteo

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

