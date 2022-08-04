Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.395-3.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.50-$10.30 EPS.

Shares of CROX traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,267. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crocs by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crocs by 43.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

