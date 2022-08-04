Cryder Capital Partners LLP Has $120.75 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 5.9% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $120,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,012,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,790,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 931,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,873,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.