CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 1,640 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,230 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $22,152.30.

CS Disco Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of LAW stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 99.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $355,905,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

