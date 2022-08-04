Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $220.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average is $205.91. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

