Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52,424 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 56,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,062. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

