Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,189,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,697. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

