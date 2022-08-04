Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 186 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $120.10. 3,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,996. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,337 shares of company stock worth $51,415,853 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

