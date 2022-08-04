Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 386,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,274 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,646 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,868. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.