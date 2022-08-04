Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,854 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 476.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,226.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

