Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,764. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

