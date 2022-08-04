Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 80,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

