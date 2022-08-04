Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

