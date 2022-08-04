Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.91. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

