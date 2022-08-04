Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $251.72. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

