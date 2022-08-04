Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

