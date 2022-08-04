Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $14.83 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,829,000. Maravai LifeSciences comprises 2.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,405,000 after purchasing an additional 926,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $21,785,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 393,133 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.0 %

MRVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

