CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 101,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,720. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

