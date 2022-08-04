Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,500 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 5.5 %

CTKB stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -704.00.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

