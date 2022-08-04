Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,500 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 5.5 %
CTKB stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -704.00.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th.
Cytek Biosciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.