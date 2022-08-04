DA Davidson Comments on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCOM. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,790,399.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

