DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Shares of AAP opened at $195.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $20,094,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

