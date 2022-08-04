Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Dana updated its FY22 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.90 EPS.

DAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

