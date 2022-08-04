Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

DAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 38,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at $640,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

