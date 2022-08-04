Dana’s (DAN) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 15,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.27. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

