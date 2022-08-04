Dana’s (DAN) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.
Dana Price Performance
NYSE:DAN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 15,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.27. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
