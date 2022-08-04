Darwinia Network Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (RING)

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $142,153.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.21 or 1.00178609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00045388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028550 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,171,652,120 coins and its circulating supply is 580,756,331 coins. The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork. Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

